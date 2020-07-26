The San Antonio Food Bank will return on Monday for another food distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Light of the Hill, 610 Methodist Encampment Rd. These mega food distributions have been extremely important to those who need it most, and the lines have been long with those who want to participate in the program.
Over the last several months of the pandemic, thousands have lost their jobs, or had their hours reduced and have nowhere else to turn when it comes to assistance. Food banks Christian Assistance Ministry, St. Vincent de Paul, Doyle School Community Center and Mustard Seed Ministries are all involved in Monday's event.
If you want to help, the Community Foundation of the Hill Country has an easy way to do it on its website: communityfoundation.net. Individuals can donate to help food relief, donate to the Hill Country Strong fund, or donate to help those with utility payment assistance. There are plenty of ways to help.
