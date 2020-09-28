If you noticed butterflies across the Hill Country today, there is an answer for them.
They are the American Snout Butterfly and they are migrating across the area thanks to a strong late September cold front.
The strong winds associated with today's cold front probably helped them along in their annual migration which has been known to occur during early Fall in years past.
You may notice them hanging around for a few days to come and they will gradually migrate southward as temperatures cool off in the weeks ahead.
To avoid confusion, they are not moths.
The scientific name for this Butterfly is known as Libytheana carinenta.
