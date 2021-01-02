The Nation's Weather
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A potent storm is expected to bring snow to the Great Lakes and mid-Atlantic tomorrow, causing reduced visibility and slippery travel throughout these regions, which can disrupt travel. In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, snow will mix with rain and at times ice, becoming purely rain into Delaware and Maryland. Rain showers will dot the Appalachian Mountains and central Florida as well. To the west, rain will continue along the Pacific Northwest coast, with showers farther inland. Snow is anticipated in the higher elevations of the Northwest and across parts of the Rockies.
Elsewhere across the nation, high pressure will dominate and keep conditions fair, with a good amount of sunshine across the southern Plains, mixing with clouds in the northern Plains and in the Four Corners region.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 88 at Titusville, FL
National Low Saturday -25 at Antero Reservoir, CO
