Tonight will mark the end of Kerrville City Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman’s 30-month political career, and she’s OK with that.
After losing to Brenda Hughes in last week’s Kerrville City Council election, Sigerman will say goodbye to the office she’s held since winning the Place 4 seat in an uncontested election in 2018. Her term could have ended in May, but the coronavirus pandemic has stretched it until
Nov. 17.
During tonight’s 6 p.m. City Council meeting, which will take place at the Cailloux Theater, Sigerman will make her final remarks as a member of the five-person council. It will be a bittersweet moment for all in attendance, including her colleagues on the City Council.
“That’s tough,” said Place 2 Councilwoman Kim Clarkson with a long pause. “Delayne worked so hard as a council member. I didn’t know Delayne at all until I joined the council. I now consider her a dear friend.”
Place 3 Councilwoman Judy Eychner, who won her re-election battle, has echoed those words in an almost tearful sentiment. While not always agreeing on council matters, Eychner and Sigerman worked closely together to raise $110,000 for local food banks to help those in need during the pandemic.
Sigerman said that her time on the council was defined by the ability for Eychner, Clarkson, Place 1 Councilman Gary Cochrane and Mayor Bill Blackburn to work together on a myriad of issues, including adopting the Kerrville 2050 Plan — a document that defines how the city will manage growth in the years to come. While the 2050 plan was a significant undertaking, Sigerman pointed to lesser-known projects as being just as important to the future of the city.
“The Legion Lift Station isn’t as glamorous, but we can’t move forward on a lot of commercial projects without it,” Sigerman said of a costly sewer system improvement that allows the city to expand its capacity.
Managing growth is one of the main reasons why she ran for City Council in 2018.
“I didn’t think that the current mayor then (Bonnie White) and the City Council were taking Kerrville forward,” Sigerman said. “It was moving with or without help. I think we needed leadership that allowed us to manage growth that was already happening.”
And over the last two years, growth and development has been the No. 1 issue that the city has tackled — even with the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Just this year, the council has tackled two major housing developments — both involving the nation’s two largest home builders — and the announcement that Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing will be opening a plant in Kerrville in 2021.
All of that, according to Sigerman, was aided by the guidance of the 2050 plan.
However, when people talk about Sigerman, they’re also quick to point out her work identifying the potential issues with the community’s homeless problem. While many suspected there was an underlying issue, no one had really understood it until Sigerman was challenged by a friend to come up with an answer to the problem.
“I had a person ask me ‘where are the homeless?’” Sigerman explained. “I really didn’t know. It’s not a subject that everyone wants to talk about, and I get the challenges because it’s not easy.”
So, Sigerman began an annual homeless count, and the data used from that census is used to collect money from the state to help fight the issue — all unknown before Sigerman gained office.
While she’s quick to say she won’t be running for office again, Sigerman makes it clear that she’s still going to be around and engaged, especially when it comes to the homeless situation in Kerrville.
“She has such an element of compassion,” Clarkson said. “She went into the community to see how COVID-19 was impacting others. She was that positive person on the council.”
When the first batch of election results came in Nov. 3, Sigerman knew she was beaten and put a call into Hughes. Her husband, Mike, urged her to wait, but Sigerman could see the math in front of her — down by nearly 30 points.
“I kind of knew and made that phone call,” Sigerman said about her concession call to Hughes. “I think she felt bad. I said ‘Brenda you’ve worked hard for this.’’’
Now comes a bit of rest, along with some golf.
In the end, Sigerman said she’s proud of the work she’s done on behalf of Kerrville, and she is looking forward to another chapter.
“I’m fine,” she said. “I can hold my head high.”
