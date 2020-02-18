Schreiner University’s baseball team had an offensive feast on Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Howard Payne University.
The Mountaineers won the first game 14-3 and then finished off the sweep with a 17-2 victory. In its last three games, Schreiner has outscored its opponents 43-8.
Against Howard Payne, Schreiner scored five runs in the fourth inning, powered by a two-run home run by Jeffrey Williams, who was 3-for-3. The Mountaineers pounded out 15 hits, including six doubles.
In the second game, which lasted just seven innings due to a mercy rule, the Mountaineers rolled up 17 hits. First baseman Reece Hohhertz hit a two-run home run and had four RBI in limited action. Hohhertz, who also hit a home run in the first game, is hitting is .500 with a .767 slugging percentage.
In the second game, Schreiner pitchers teamed up to strike out 12 Howard Payne batters. Tate Sherman got the win for Schreiner in the second game with five strikeouts in three innings. Rylan Marchlewicz got the win for Schreiner in the first game.
The Mountaineers are now 4-3-1 on the season and head off on a road trip that will feature seven games over the next two weeks in Houston and in Tucson, Arizona.
SOFTBALL
Schreiner’s softball team fell to University of Houston at Victoria in a doubleheader on Tuesday. The Mountaineers lost 6-0 and 10-6. The Mountaineers are now 1-7 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.