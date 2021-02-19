The Ingram Tom Moore Boys Basketball team travels to Llano to take on the Llano Yellowjackets, Saturday, Feb. 20.
The game will start at 11 a.m.
The game will be played in the Llano Middle School Gym.
With a win, the Warriors will play Llano again at 3 p.m. in Blanco at the high school gym.
The second game is tentatively scheduled depending on the results of the first game Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.