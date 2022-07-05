Tuesday high temperatures
NWS-WPC-NOAA

High pressure should keep the Hill Country dry Tuesday afternoon.  Rain chances are slim to none over the course of the next five to seven days across the local area.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected for the remainder of the day Tuesday.  Highs warm into the middle and upper 90s.

Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 10 to 20 mph.  Elevated grassfire dangers exist due to the ongoing drought.

Fair skies continue Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.  Patchy low stratus clouds are possible by daybreak.

Low temperatures remain in the lower to middle 70s with southeast winds continuing overnight.

Sunshine returns after low clouds burn off Wednesday morning.

Highs warm into the upper 90s Wednesday afternoon.

