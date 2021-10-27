Windy and cooler across the Hill Country Wednesday Cary.Burgess@dailytimes.com Cary Burgess Author email Oct 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Wind gusts up to 30 to 40 mph are possible through sunset Wednesday behind a strong cold front NWS Fire weather warnings are in effect for the western Hill Country towards Del Rio region Wednesday afternoon NWS Sunny skies and gusty north winds continue with much cooler highs in the 70's Wednesday NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A strong cold front will bring gusty north winds and cooler temperatures across the Hill Country Wednesday.A Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of the day on Wednesday. Wind gusts up to 30 to 40 mph will be possible through sunset.Sunny skies prevail Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70's Gusty north winds continue through sunset. Elevated grassfire and wildfire conditions exist Wednesday afternoon despite rainfall during the overnight hours.Today is a NO BURN day across the Hill Country.Skies remain clear overnight with much cooler low temperatures in the 40's. Winds taper off overnight. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags North Wind Cold Front Wind Meteorology Advisory Hill Country Gust Temperature Sky Burn Cary Burgess Author email Follow Cary Burgess Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Comanche Trace Winter 2021 Comanche Trace Winter 2021 Upcoming Events Nov 1 Kerr County Woodcarvers Mon, Nov 1, 2021 CDT Nov 3 A Course in Miracles Wed, Nov 3, 2021 CDT Nov 3 Empowering Dual Diagnosis Recovery Wed, Nov 3, 2021 CDT TRENDING NOW 2 boys killed at drag racing event in Kerrville 2 killed in crash at drag racing event in Kerrville Multiple people injured at drag racing event in Kerrville Police release names of injured in Saturday's drag racing event Woman at drag racing event says car fishtailed into crowd Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll What do you prefer? You voted: Everyone eligible should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of long-distance travel or employment. Vaccination should be voluntary but those who don't get vaccinated should be frequently tested for COVID-19 as a condition of long-distance travel and employment. Both vaccination and testing should be voluntary and not required as a condition of long-distance travel or employment. I defer to the judgment of lawmakers as long as they base their decisions on a consensus of medical professionals. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.