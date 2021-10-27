A strong cold front will bring gusty north winds and cooler temperatures across the Hill Country Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of the day on Wednesday.  Wind gusts up to 30 to 40 mph will be possible through sunset.

Sunny skies prevail Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70's  Gusty north winds continue through sunset.

Elevated grassfire and wildfire conditions exist Wednesday afternoon despite rainfall during the overnight hours.

Today is a NO BURN day across the Hill Country.

Skies remain clear overnight with much cooler low temperatures in the 40's. Winds taper off overnight.

