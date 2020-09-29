In a course reversal, the property that was once supposed to be the site of 510 homes will look to become estate-size properties just south of the Riverhill community in Kerrville.
The Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a request Thursday to re-zone the 225 acres, which had been approved to be the Vintage Heights project, into a mix of estate properties, but also preserve some medium density areas that could be used for future development.
The planning and zoning commission will consider the request for the change at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The meeting will be held at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Water Street. For those wishing to participate in a virtual forum, those interested may provide public comment through Zoom. The Zoom telephone toll free number is: 1-800-832-5611.
If you cannot connect through the toll free number, try one of these alternate numbers: 346-248-7799 or 253-215-8782. The Meeting ID is 971 1779 1603 #.
Earlier this year, the City Council voted unanimously to zone the property medium density residential in order to allow developer Chuck Macamak and builder D.R. Horton to construct 510 homes on the property. Even with a $5 million tax rebate, which was made to incentivize affordable housing, the project wasn't able to stand up financially.
Now, the property owner wants to go a different direction — closer to where the property had been originally intended, but with the cushion of the medium density, which is reserved to about 50 acres on the southern end of the property.
The residential estate zoning requires properties to be situated on at least an acre, which are far greater lot sizes than the homes in the neighboring Riverhill community.
