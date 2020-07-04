The Times’ June 30 editorial was an excellent comprehensive look at what could have been offered at the County Commissioner’s open hearing on public opinion regarding the wearing of face masks in which you made a telling point about the absence of more informed testimony of medical and other expertise on the subject to season with information quality
the wide ranging and inconsistent public opinion which was offered.
Your editorial is a classic illustration of the increasingly incessant bombardment of mal-informed public opinion we experience. Everyone is most certainly entitled to their own opinion but not all opinions are equal. Informed opinion must now compete with the uninformed not to mention those who with malignant intent seed the public discourse with outright mis-information and lies. It becomes very difficult as a result to form a good decision at the individual, group or government levels with so much distraction from well informed opinion and advice.
Congratulations to Judge Rob Kelly for his wisdom, even-handed and level headed approach to this crisis. I can only wish such attributes are broadly shared by the County Commissioner’s Court in its entirety. Bottom line for me is that no matter what the Commissioners decide, I will wear a mask in public to protect my fellow citizens as the best way for me to respect their health and love my neighbor. I would encourage all others to do the same.
Ted Whittier, Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.