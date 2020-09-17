A Kerr County woman was jailed on suspicion of dealing a felony-level drug.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Atrinna Lynn Frausto today and accused her of dealing 1-4 grams of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.
Because she’s also accused of violating parole on a felony drug conviction, she can’t be released on bond.
