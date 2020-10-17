Hot and humid weather conditions are on tap across the Hill Country for the remainder of the weekend.
Morning clouds and drizzle should give way to mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon. Highs warm into the middle and upper 80's provided skies clear out in time.
Humidity values Sunday drop to between 40 and 50 percent during the afternoon hours.
A south wind averages 10 to 20 mph throughout the day.
Sunday night brings low stratus clouds and a slight chance of drizzle or light rain showers during the morning hours.
This is most likely east of Kerrville.
Lows remain in the lower 60's most areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.