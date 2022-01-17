Leitha, Waldrip to speak at RWKC meeting

The Republican Women of Kerr County will kick off 2022 with their January General Meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Inn of the Hills Bluebonnet Room.
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha and Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Waldrip will update the community on the ongoing “Battle at the Border.”
Leitha will provide an update of his first year in office, along with future plans for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
Waldrip, who recently retired from the DPS Criminal Investigation Division, was hired by the sheriff shortly thereafter to supervise the newly created Special Operations Division. The SOD will oversee and work human smuggling, human trafficking, narcotic trafficking, prostitution and the newly formed KCSO Special Response Team, among several other investigations.
Waldrip will discuss how the current border crisis is impacting Kerr County. He will expand on recent major crime busts, strains this is placing on the sheriff’s office, various agencies the KCSO is working with and more.
“Capt. Waldrip works with Border Patrol intelligence on a daily basis,” Leitha said. “Waldrip has made multiple tours on the border.”
The Republican Women of Kerr County general meetings are on the third Friday of each month, except June, July and December. Guests are encouraged to attend and hear important topics from various speakers. Topics and speakers range from the community to national levels.
This event is open to the public, however, interested individuals are encouraged to register in advance by emailing RWKCreservations@gmail.com or by calling 830-315-3330.
