Idonna Deanne Coffelt
January 1929 - June 2020
Idonna Deanne Coffelt passed away on June 29, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas. She was born in Blackwell, Oklahoma to Wilbur J. and Frances Lucille (Curfman) Groom on January 19, 1929. She married Guy Dwayne Coffelt (deceased) on June 6, 1948. Idonna graduated Phi Beta Kappa from East Texas University in 1970 with a degree in education and taught for many years, teaching art and English as a Second Language.
Idonna was a prolific artist and enjoyed painting watercolor and many other mediums. She was a member of Visions 10, an alliance of ten Texas Hill Country artists. Lively color and light are hallmarks of her paintings and prints. She portrayed the passage of light on form as she strove to capture her excitement with the subject. She won numerous rewards for her pictures.
She is survived by sons, Mark and his two boys, Loren and Nicholas, Todd and his wife Pali, Gregory and his husband Christopher, and Paul and his wife Celeste and son Kyle.
Funeral services for family only will be held at First United Methodist Church Kerrville by Reverend Donna Magee. Idonna will be inurned in the columbarium there with her husband Guy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the charity of your choice.
The family wishes to thank Caring Senior Services, Visiting Angels, Home Instead, Heart Choices, and Peterson Health Hospice.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
