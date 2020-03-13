An woodcarving show expected to draw visitors to Kerrville this weekend has been canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.
Yet it appears that Kerr County commissioners are expected to discuss bringing even more events to the county event center in the wake of cancellations in Houston. It seems they also are expected to discuss closing the event center entirely as the pandemic continues. Their meeting starts at 9 a.m. Monday at the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St.
As with every meeting, commissioners are accepting public comments on any topic. Each member of the public is limited to three minutes.
The Texas Woodcarvers Guild’s Spring Round Up had been scheduled Saturday and Sunday at the county’s Hill Country Youth Events Center, but organizers sent this message to the manager of the events center:
“TWG leadership has made the difficult decision to cancel our 2020 Spring Round-Up due to threats and possible consequences of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States. We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause you. However, we believe it is in the best interests of our TWG members and the public to avoid possible consequences. We are still working out details but we expect to hold our 2021 Spring Round Up in Kerrville March 19-26, 2021 as planned.”
The dog racing event slated for this weekend at the county event center is still on, but it has been closed to spectators. Due to concerns about spreading the virus, only competitors in the Alamo Racing Canines, Luck O' The Pups II Flyball Tournament will be allowed at the event, according to Jake Williamson, events center general manager. The event will be Saturday and Sunday.
“We continue to monitor the situation closely, have implemented procedures to help ensure the safety of anyone visiting the event center, and are working closely with local officials as we progress through this pandemic,” Williamson said in a press release. “There are still other events going on as planned at this time.”
