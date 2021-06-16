Rain chances over the next few days are not very high across the Hill Country. High pressure should keep rain chances low, but not zero percent.
PARTLY SUNNY AND HOT THURSDAY
Humidity values remain slightly lower across the region Thursday and Friday. It still feels uncomfortable, but not as high as earlier in the work week.
Mostly sunny skies are expected Thursday with cumulus clouds popping up during the day. A few of the cumulus clouds could develop into showers and isolated thunderstorms. The chance is not very high, but brief gusty winds and frequent lightning could occur if they develop.
High temperatures warm into the lower and middle 90s with winds out of the east at 5 to 15 mph, except gusty near any storms that develop.
SEASONABLY WARM OVERNIGHT
Temperatures gradually fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s for overnight lows Thursday night.
Fair to partly cloudy skies continue through the overnight hours. Light and variable winds are expected after sunset.
PARTLY SUNNY AND HOT FRIDAY
Friday looks identical to Thursday. Partly sunny skies are in the forecast with highs in the lower to middle 90s.
East winds increase to 5 to 15 mph with a few pop up thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and early evening hours.
TROPICAL SYSTEM IN THE GULF?
A tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico could serve to dry us out and bring hotter temperatures across the area over the Father’s Day weekend.
Highs top out in the middle to upper 90’s Saturday and Sunday with low rain chances locally.
HIGH HUMIDITY SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY
If models are correct, we could see much higher humidity Sunday night into Monday of next week. We could see showers and storms Monday with a cold front.
Humidity values might be very uncomfortable and tropical during this time.
