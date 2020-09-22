A Pipe Creek man was jailed on suspicion of assaulting a pregnant woman on Sept. 19 in Kerr County.
A sheriff’s deputy arrested Daniel Bourdeaux that day after securing an arrest warrant from the 198th district court, and the man was still in the county jail as of Sept. 22 on a $65,000 bond, according to jail records.
Bourdeaux, born in 1975, has been arrested twice before; once in 2015 on suspicion of criminal trespassing and once in 2017 on accusations of bail jumping. Bourdeaux was convicted in 2018 of two counts of bail jumping and on county of criminal trespassing, all misdemeanors. He was fined $500 and ordered to pay about $900 in court costs, according to court records.
