Felix Villarreal said his nephew, Marcus Villarreal, went to Peterson Regional Medical Center’s emergency room about a month ago for symptoms of general sickness and coughing up blood.
After some tests, doctors discovered Marcus had stage 4 cancer. He’s begun chemotherapy and lost a lot of weight since then, his uncle said.
“He still laughs, and we joke. But you can tell that it’s bothering him,” Felix said. “He’s trying to be strong for everyone else.”
The Villarreal family scheduled a benefit to help Marcus pay medical expenses and whatever he needs to keep him healthy, Felix said. The event includes a bake sale, silent auction, raffle, bounce house and $10 plates of barbecue chicken, sausage, rice, beans and potato salad.
The event will be from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at the Hill Country Veterans Center, 411 Meadowview Lane. Cash donations can be made at the door, through Venmo by sending to @villarrealjoel47 or via Cashapp by sending to $joelv247, according to the event flyer.
Raffle prizes may include a 55-inch TV, $100 TopGolf gift card, gift cards to various restaurants, a handcrafted wood bench, full auto detail, weekend at a bed and breakfast in Fredericksburg, a pedicure, gift basket, dinner for two at Liberty Burger, date night and charcuterie board at Lone Star Boards and more. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Raffle winners don’t have to be present at the Saturday event to win.
Marcus is in his mid-20s, and his parents are Joel Villarreal and Erica Vela.
“Prayers are still welcomed and needed to give this young man strength and the power to beat this,” Anthony said.
