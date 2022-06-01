A weak cold front will stall across Central Texas on Thursday. The feature will be draped mainly north of Interstate 10, but it has a slight chance of making it to Kerrville during the day.
The cold front brings unsettled weather conditions, mainly in the form of more clouds. A few showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out Thursday.
Hot temperatures build across the region over the weekend thanks to high pressure.
CLOUDS AND HUMIDITY THURSDAY
Rain chances are not overly impressive, but a few showers and storms may develop across the area during the day. Deep Gulf moisture spreads northward across the area and combines with a cold front north of the area during the afternoon.
A few locations may experience patchy fog Thursday morning. A couple of light showers are also possible.
Highs top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s depending on the clouds. South winds average 10 to 15 mph.
WEAK COLD FRONT THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Thursday night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible throughout the overnight hours.
Low temperatures end up in the upper 60s to lower 70s, so minor cooling is the main impact if the cold front makes it here.
STRAY STORMS FRIDAY
The overall pattern Friday is similar to that of Thursday. Partly cloudy skies develop during the day after low clouds burn off during the morning hours.
High temperatures top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It is important to note that if the cold front moves further south than expected, it could be a few degrees cooler.
Winds return to the southeast at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours.
A couple of showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon, especially during the peak heating hours of the day.
WEEKEND HEAT
A rapid warming trend is expected Saturday and Sunday across the Hill Country. Highs warm into the middle 90s Saturday and into the upper 90s Sunday afternoon.
There are a few model solutions showing highs between 100 and 103 degrees Sunday through Tuesday.
