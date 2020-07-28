A Kerrville felon who did prison time in connection with what prosecutors said was a fatal drug deal in 2013, has been arrested for the 11th time in Kerr County and is under indictment again, this time on suspicion of threatening a police officer.
Joseph Zackary Diaz, AKA "Cookie Monster," was in the Kerr County jail this afternoon after having been arrested by Kerrville police on July 25. He’s being held without bond due to a failure to pay fees associated with two prior felony convictions, according to jail records.
A 216th grand jury issued an indictment on July 20 accusing Diaz of threatening an Ingram police officer on or about March 18. According to the indictment, Diaz knowingly threatened to harm the officer “by an unlawful act, namely by killing or inflicting bodily injury upon” the officer “in retaliation for or on account of the service or status of” the officer “as a public servant.”
The charge was enhanced due to Diaz’s prior felony convictions on the charges of possessing 4 ounces to 5 pounds of marijuana in a drug-free zone and possessing a firearm too soon after a felony conviction.
The district court in which Diaz’s new charge has been filed is presided over by 216th District Judge Albert D. Pattillo III, who was Diaz’s criminal defense attorney on at least three occasions, according to county records — including on the murder case that was dismissed in 2014.
The firearm Diaz was convicted of illegally possessing was the weapon that reportedly was used to kill 20-year-old Pedro Zuniga III on Feb. 10, 2013. Zuniga had reportedly attempted to buy drugs from Diaz that evening in the 800 block of Moore Street, when an argument broke out. Diaz was stabbed and Zuniga was shot. Diaz’s girlfriend drove him to Peterson Regional Medical Center, and he died on a helicopter on the way to a San Antonio hospital.
Prosecutors filed a murder charge against Diaz, but after finding no evidence that the killing had not been in self defense, was able to get the firearm charge to stick. Diaz, 24 years old at the time, had been prohibited from possessing a firearm until 2016, due to the marijuana conviction.
Diaz was convicted of the firearm charge on March 26, 2015, and 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams sentenced him to five years in prison and ordered him to pay $1,119 in attorney fees and $474 in court costs, according to county records.
According to a probable cause affidavit used to secure an arrest warrant last year, Diaz never paid all the money required. He was jailed last April and released a few days later, but according to a judge’s order issued July 27, he still had an outstanding balance of $1,425.
“The defendant is hereby committed to the Kerr County Jail to satisfy his/her fine and court costs,” states the order signed July 27 by Pattillo III.
Diaz’s most recent conviction was for committing a class A misdemeanor assault on July 2, 2014, when he walked up to an SUV at a stop light and punched the driver in the face. The driver sustained a small laceration to his left cheek as a result of the assault, which was witnessed by at least one bystander at Sidney Baker and Jefferson streets. Diaz appeared to have been motivated by the belief that his sunglasses had been stolen by the driver, a 39-year-old Kerrville man, according to police at the time.
County Court at Law Judge Susan Harris convicted Diaz of the assault in 2015 and sentenced him to 143 days in jail, according to county records. However, his actual time served was March 26, 2015, to April 24, 2015, according to jail records.
