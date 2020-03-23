BANKING
➤ Numerous banks have closed lobbies, or are working with appointment-only services inside the bank. Use of drive-thru windows, ATMS or mobile banking apps are encouraged.
CITY SERVICES
➤ All city lobbies are currently restricted. The city of Kerrville remains open for business but will provide services using alternative service delivery methods.
UTILITIES
➤ The city of Kerrville reminds everyone that water and electricity will not be turned off during the crisis.
➤ People can pay their bills through the city in the following ways:
➤ Online at https://kerrvilletx.gov/316/Utility-Billing.
➤ By phone with a customer service representative at 830-258-1504 (available Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
➤ Automated phone service for payments at (833) 262-5903.
➤ Drive thru services at 701 Main St. (available Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
➤ Drop box located at 701 Main St. for payments or applications for service.
➤ Pay by mail.
➤ KPUB’s lobby is closed, but customers are encouraged to use the mobile app or pay through the drive-thru service.
SCHOOLS
➤ Schools in Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt, Harper, Center Point and Comfort are all closed.
➤ Kerrville Independent School District will roll out its meal program for ages 18 and younger starting today. Breakfast can be picked up at any district campus from 7 to 9 a.m. , and lunch can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. No application or ID is required. Students do not have to attend KISD.
LIBRARY CLOSED
➤ The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library in Kerrville is closed, but library staff is available by phone to answer questions about virtual services. Call 830-258-1274 or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
COUNTY SERVICES
➤ The Tax Office, Clerk’s Office and the Veteran’s Service Office have all been closed. Residents may call, visit online, by email or by mail. The Hill Country Youth Event Center is closed and events have been rescheduled. For information about how to do business with the county during this time, call 830-792-2225.
DRIVER’S LICENSES
➤ Texas Department of Public Safety driver’s license offices are closed through the end of the month.
DENTISTRY
➤ Most dental offices in the state are no longer doing elective procedures — emergency only. Contact your dentist for more information.
