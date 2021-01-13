Our Lady of the Hills turned things around Tuesday evening as they defeated Burnet Homeschool 75-54 at home.
Cade Crawley scored 8 points and Daniel Schultz added four points in the first quarter as Burnet Homeschool led 13-12 at the end of the period.
OLH opened things up in the second quarter as they outscored Burnet Homeschool 15-9.
Schultz ignited the Hawks with 8 points and Sam Ibarra scored 4 points in the second.
Crawley scored two points and hit a free throw to make it 27-22 Hawks at the half.
OLH exploded for 48 points in the second half to secure the victory.
Ibarra hit two 3-pointers and Michael Barraza hit another during the stretch.
Daniel Schultz led the Hawks in scoring with a total of 22 points and Crawley added 21 points.
Ibarra also recorded double digits by scoring 16 points on the night.
UP NEXT
OLH has a huge contest against San Antonio Antonian at home with tip off set for 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.