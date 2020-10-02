After a spike in active COVID-19 cases, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly has asked the state of Texas to reinstate the mask order that's been in effect for most counties the past few months.
Pursuant to a process outlined in the order, Kelly, in mid-September, had sent the Texas Department of Emergency Management an attestation stating the county had fewer than 20 active COVID-19 infections for some time, thereby qualifying it to be exempted from Governor Greg Abbott’s July 2 order. The order requires every person in Texas to "wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain 6-feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household.”
This is Kelly's letter to the Texas Department of Emergency Management, as provided by the county:
Seth
This is to confirm our conversation today in which I requested that Kerr County be voluntarily removed from the exemption list posted on TDEM’s website. It is understood that the mandatory mask requirement in the Governor’s GA-29 Order will be back in effect for Kerr County.
As you know there has been and continues to be substantial discrepancies between the DSHS official active case counts and our local hospital positive antigen testing case counts. As of yesterday Kerr County’s official DSHS active case count was 12 active with 41 probable cases and 50 cases pending investigation. Our Emergency Management Coordinator reported that DSHS has competed 33 investigations of these pending cases. Our local hospital has reported 51 positive antigen test results since September 5 with 5 new cases yesterday. My understanding is that while PCR test is 99% accurate and antigen tests are on average 88-91% accurate. With DSHS reporting 40 probable and 33 completed investigations but not yet reported, Statistically, I have concluded that Kerr County is on a trajectory to surpass the minimum 20 active case requirement and the prudent decision is to be proactive and remove Kerr County from the TDEM exemption list until we can contain this latest flare up.
Thank you for your thoughtful and practical counsel as well as your prompt response to this situation. We will be reporting this development to the media later today.
Best regards,
Rob Kelly
Kerr County Judge
(1) comment
Proving beyond a doubt this guy doesn't have a clue and needs to be replaced. Disgusting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.