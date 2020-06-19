Kerr County's surge in new coronavirus cases hit a one-day high on Friday with nine cases.
During an audio update by Peterson Health's Pam Burton, the hospital said there were seven cases, including six city of Kerrville employees, but later in the day that number ticked up with two additional cases.
Burton said one person is now hospitalized with the virus.
There are conflicting numbers on the number of active cases, but it's at least 20.
As a result, Peterson Regional Medical Center said it was putting stricter measures in place for those visiting. Starting on Saturday the hospital will no longer allow visitors with exception for expectant mothers, those at the end of their life and at the discretion of nursing supervisors. All Peterson staff must wear masks in public settings.
