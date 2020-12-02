A 73-year-old Kerrville man was jailed Wednesday on suspicion of felony indecency with a child.
Daniel Pequeno was arrested by a sheriff’s deputy on a warrant accusing him of violating Texas Penal Code Sec. 21.11, which makes it a crime to engage in sexual contact with a child — who is defined as someone younger than 17 years old — or to expose one’s private parts to a child or cause the child to do the same in order to gratify the offender’s sexual desire. He’s accused of committing the offense on or about Nov. 24 and no details about the alleged incident were immediately available.
Pequeno was released the same day on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records. It was his first arrest in Kerr County.
It doesn’t appear he’s been formally charged by a prosecutor or indicted. More information will be released about the case as it proceeds through the criminal justice system.
