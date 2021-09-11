The public is invited to a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1480 in Kerrville.
Lunch will be served at noon, and starting at 1 p.m., there will be a ceremony featuring the posting of the colors by Tivy High School Junior ROTC students, the singing of the national anthem, a 21-gun salute and remarks by a 9/11 ground zero survivor.
First responders who attend in uniform will receive free lunch; for others, the cost is $12 a plate for adults and $8 for children, with the proceeds going to support the post’s operations and the Tivy High School Junior ROTC program, said Joy Willson, VFW Auxiliary member.
“It feels like it was yesterday,” Willson said of Sept. 11, 2001. “I was stunned, in shock. I was at my office, and the gentleman who was my boss at the time, his daughter lived in downtown New York, so it was on the TV in our conference room. After watching for about 30 minutes or so, he sent us home and said, ‘Go hug your family.’”
Willson’s husband, a member of the U.S. Navy at the time, was called to his ship, and she didn’t hear from him for days.
“It was a scary time,” she said.
