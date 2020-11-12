It is disappointing that the Daily Times gave so much space to a group making baseless claims of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimize the results of the election. (“No Conceding Here”, Tuesday, November 10, 2020). You devoted over sixty lines of print to the fraud allegations of Ms. Smith, which have been completely discredited. (The Times finally acknowledged later in the article that her allegations were baseless, but only after giving her comments a lengthy run) . The Times also gave print space to an allegation by Ms. Gibson that software used in voting machines was owned by a company whose majority shareholders had ties to Diane Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi. This allegation has been completely debunked by the Associated Press. So why give this group any space at all, let alone nearly a full page of coverage including the page one headline?
We are a week removed from the election. There has been no credible evidence of any substantive voting irregularities or fraud — anywhere. Saying it’s so doesn’t make it so, no matter how loudly you say it and no matter how much coverage the Daily Times gives you. The election is over. Biden won. Continuing to promote a false narrative of voter fraud and stealing the election only puts our nation’s security at risk and damages the legacy of President Trump.
Ted Owen, Kerrville
