City of San Antonio releases detailed virus figures
Infection confirmed in UTSA faculty, student
Bexar County jail employee tests positive
Two members of the sheriff's administration who came in contact with the employee will now work from home through April 6. They came in contact with the BCSO COVID-19 incident command team, so the team members are to maintain minimal contact with other employees and have no contact with inmates.
No other employees are showing symptoms, according to the sheriff's office.
SNAP and Medicaid coverage extended due to virus
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission got federal permission to extend SNAP and Medicaid coverage for existing clients until further notice — so people can continue to receive food assistance and subsidized medical benefits without needing to reapply.
Texas is also allowing households to apply for SNAP, the federal food assistance program, without needing to complete an interview, as long as they verify their identities. The state will be able to process applications faster and provide services for more people.
COVID-19 might delay high-speed rail in Texas
Texas Central, the company that is aiming to build a high-speed train connecting Dallas and Houston with 90-minute trips, said that the project’s timeline could be derailed by the coronavirus pandemic. The company is currently waiting for environmental reviews and permits from federal regulators, which were expected — pre-coronavirus — by the end of July. After that, Texas Central was looking to start “construction phase,” but many of its partners are based in countries that are currently affected by COVID-19, including Central Japan Railway, the Spanish company Renfe and the Italian engineering firm Salini Impregilo.
“Once we receive our permit approval, our ability to begin construction will be contingent upon financial entities in the United States, Europe and Japan, all of which are dealing with urgent priorities generated by COVID-19, completing their due diligence process,” said Carlos Aguilar, CEO of Texas Central, in a news release.
Officials headed to court over dueling orders
A state district judge could overturn McKinney officials’ shelter-in-place order next week because its definition of an essential business is more strict than Collin County Judge Chris Hill’s order, according to The Dallas Morning News.
McKinney is the county seat of Collin. And the differing orders in the overlapping jurisdictions are at the heart of a lawsuit filed by a real estate agent, the paper reports.
The suit comes after Gov. Greg Abbott declined to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order, which typically mandates residents remain at home so pandemics, like the new coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease, are slowed or stopped.
Such orders, a patchwork of which have popped up across Texas, generally define what constitutes an essential business and allow people to travel to those places if they work there or are seeking the establishments’ services or products.
Texas health care system affected by pandemic
The front lines of Texas’ health care workforce are preparing for widespread COVID-19 infections — and sounding the alarm about the state’s limited number of hospital beds.
Some hospitals are restricting who may visit and screening outsiders for fever. Some are asking doctors and nurses to work longer hours. Others are building drive-through testing sites, temporary triage centers and fever clinics in anticipation of high patient volumes.
And all of them are urging Texans to stay as isolated as possible in order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus because there aren’t enough hospital beds to care for critical patients if too many people get sick at once.
A national shortage of personal protective equipment spurs fear among Texas health care workers that they may have to battle the worst of the new coronavirus outbreak without the masks, gowns and gloves needed to keep them safe.
Some small, rural Texas hospitals say they have so little protective gear that it could be exhausted in hours by even a few COVID-19 patients. Even bigger hospitals, which say their supplies are sufficient for now, don’t know how they will be able to replenish stocks as patient counts grow. Meanwhile, several businesses from fabric shops to factories are racing to make and manufacture personal protective equipment in Texas before supplies run out.
Some Texas hospitals are erecting tents, planning to add beds and eyeing vacated buildings as overflow facilities while they prepare for what may be a deluge of COVID-19 patients.
Primary care doctors and specialists are warning that, as financial constraints lead them to consider laying off staff or even go out of business, a greater number of patients might end up in Texas hospitals at a time when those facilities don’t have the capacity to handle them.
State officials have worked to ramp up the use of telemedicine. But Texans’ ability to access telemedicine depends largely on the kind of insurance they have — if they have insurance at all.
Harris County Jail inmate tests positive
Some 30 inmates in the jail are showing “symptoms consistent with COVID-19.” Roughly 500 inmates who may have been exposed to the virus but are not showing symptoms are in quarantine, the sheriff’s office said in a release Sunday.
Inmates are at a particularly high risk for contracting and spreading the virus given the close quarters and unsanitary conditions in jails and prisons. The virus has already begun to spread in Texas lock-ups.
Pop-up hospital established as coronavirus spreads
Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday ratcheted up travel restrictions into Texas during the new coronavirus pandemic, while announcing the state's first pop-up hospital to deal with the crisis. He also said he was moving to "stop the release of dangerous felons" amid the outbreak.
Abbott said he was dramatically expanding a previous executive order that requires a 14-day self-quarantine for anyone flying into Texas from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans. Now, the state is also mandating a 14-day self-quarantine for anyone driving into Texas from anywhere in Louisiana and for those flying in from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit and Chicago, as well as anywhere in California and Washington.
In Texas, Abbott said the state's first ad hoc health care facility to respond to the pandemic will be the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, an original hotspot for the outbreak at the state level. The convention center has the capacity for 250 beds "with plenty of room to massively expand that number if needed," Abbott said.
At the same time, Abbott said there is "plenty of hospital capacity" to deal with the outbreak statewide and existing hospitals remain the "primary location" for treatment. He said the number of hospital beds available for coronavirus patients statewide more than doubled in the past week, with over 16,000 beds free as of Thursday. Most of those beds became available after he issued an executive order a week ago banning non essential surgeries in the state.
Elaborating on the new Louisiana travel restrictions, Abbott said they will be enforced by the Texas Department of Public Safety "at and near entry points from Louisiana." The restrictions do "not apply to travel related to commercial activities, military service, emergency response, health response or critical infrastructure functions," Abbott said.
Ambulance provider to do testing at homes
HOUSTON (AP) — A North Texas ambulance provider is partnering with health officials so that its paramedics can go into homes and perform coronavirus testing on previously screened patients.
Specially trained paramedics with MedStar will be sent to homes of residents in Tarrant County who are being investigated by the county public health department as possibly having the virus and are under quarantine at home, said Matt Zavadsky, a spokesman for the ambulance provider.
MedStar is a governmental entity that is the 911 ambulance provider for Fort Worth and 14 other cities in Tarrant County, located west of Dallas.
The Tarrant County Public Health Department will provide MedStar with testing kits. Paramedics will go to a resident’s home, take a swab and deliver that to the health department, which will do the testing. The home testing visits are expected to last about 30 minutes, Zavadsky said.
“This is not a case where someone doesn’t feel well and they want to have a test done. These patients have already gone through the screening process,” Zavadsky said.
Some inmates who can't pay bail won't be released
In an executive order Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott barred inmates accused or previously convicted of violent crimes from being released from jails without paying bail. Those with the same criminal history or the same charges can still walk free if they have access to cash.
The sweeping move comes as advocates and local governments across the country work to minimize population in lock-ups, where the risk of the new coronavirus is particularly high. The virus has already reached the Harris and Dallas County jails, as well as Texas prisons and a juvenile detention center. Abbott’s order came the same day that Harris County announced the first confirmed case in its jail, where some 30 inmates are showing symptoms of the virus and as many as 500 others may have been exposed.
Testing sites closed due to weather
Dallas County’s mobile coronavirus testing sites will be closed today due to potential inclement weather, the City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management said in a Facebook post.
The sites began testing patients the weekend of March 21. The units are expected to reopen Tuesday with the operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and each site is capable of handling 250 people per day.
Initially, testing was only available for the elderly, first responders, health care workers and DART bus drivers. But now, anyone can be tested if they have a dry cough, shortness of breath and a fever of 99.6 degrees or higher.
How will the state's economy be affected?
Exact figures of the economic hit the state and its residents will take aren't yet known. The answer largely depends on how long the pandemic lasts. But the information that is available so far suggests the economic impact will be bad, both for the state economy as a whole and for Texans whose jobs have been affected.
The number of Texans filing for unemployment increased 860% the week ending March 21 compared to the week before. Nationally, nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment relief the week ending March 21.
Large industries that help power the Texas economy — like the oil and gas sector and airline carriers — are facing dramatic revenue drops and experts fear COVID-19 will hurt trade in the state.
On March 22, Comptroller Glenn Hegar told Texas House members that while it was too soon for specific forecasts, both the general revenue for the state budget and the state's savings account balance will be drastically lower when he makes a revised fiscal forecast later this year. On March 24, Hegar said that the state's unemployment rate could be headed for the double digits, which could exceed the historic high of 1986's 9.2% unemployment rate.
Texas eases child care regulations
As part of an ongoing response to the economic hit Texans face due to the new coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott agreed to ease regulations for child care centers serving low-income children through state subsidies.
Now, child care providers will receive supplemental payments from local workforce boards to cover parents who are deciding to keep their children at home during the pandemic. And parents can still be eligible for subsidized child care even if they are no longer able to fulfill work and education requirements.
The new rules are intended to help ensure children of essential workers, such as nurses and grocery clerks, have safe places to stay while their parents are at work. The Texas Workforce Commission, which oversees the childcare subsidy programs, is seeking federal waivers to further help essential workers with those needs.
Nursing home residents test positive
Six residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus in Lubbock’s Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, per a city news release Friday. Three additional tests for suspected cases are still pending.
This comes after two nursing home employees tested positive on Wednesday, spurring a contact investigation that led to the identification of the six new cases.
Employees at the nursing home had been tested in accordance with nursing home screening guidelines put forth by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Additional personal protective equipment was delivered to the facility on Thursday, and city officials are “working to secure additional resources and staffing to support the facility and reduce further transmission,” according to the statement.
Dallas County strengthens medical response
Dallas County, Texas' county hardest hit by the new coronavirus, is strengthening its medical response with a mobile hospital and by calling in health care workers from the National Guard. The county has more than 300 positive cases and plans to eventually open the 250-bed hospital and is calling in doctors and nurses from the National Guard who will assist with epidemiological detective work known as “contact tracing” to identify people who have been in contact with anyone who tests positive for the novel coronavirus.
