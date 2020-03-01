It was an informal gathering on Sunday afternoon, but it was a momentous day for the Big Seed Festival because they were opening something special — a permanent home.
Nestled in a former residence on Schreiner University’s campus, just next to the main gate on Memorial Boulevard, the fledgling non-profit Big Seed took its biggest step yet by entering into a partnership with the university, which in turn is letting the arts group for Hill Country youth use the building as its new headquarters.
“Now we have a space for rehearsal, for recording, potential screen printing, we have a foundational grant coming in that will have good computer material we can utilize,” said Konrad Wert, who is one of the founders of the group and a special education teacher at Tivy High School.
The momentum has been building for more than a year as the Big Seed events started drawing larger and larger crowds. In turn, the mission of the organization aligns with the work that Schreiner University wants to do with the community.
“We are so excited about having Big Seed here on campus,” said Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick. “You know we’re in the business of educating people across the span of their life, and Big Seed really works with a big chunk of that youth and age range. So, we really think it’s a great partnership for us.”
Last week, during Big Seed’s smaller Little Seed event at Pop Hair Art in downtown Kerrville, two of the performers were Schreiner University students — both musicians. It’s that kind of connection McCormick and others want to continue to foster.
For Rowan Kenney, who has regularly performed at the Little Seed events, it’s an opportunity for the organization to put down some roots.
“I think it’s great that we can go somewhere now,” said Kenney, who was working on her guitar playing and singing with Wert. “It’s great. You really don’t have anywhere to do this kind of stuff, because you don’t really know who to talk to.”
That’s the part when people like artist Kristin Larue, who is working to help foster the visual arts among youngsters, and Wert, who just happens to be a celebrated Folk singer and musician who goes by the stage name of Possessed by Paul James. Then there are folks like Clifton Fifer, a teaching and coaching legend to many in Kerrville, who dropped in to jam with Wert and celebrate the opening of the headquarters with a cool glass of lemonade and a sausage wrap.
“Anytime you can come out and help give back that’s a huge part of life, especially giving back to the youth,” said Fifer, who sang and played a washtub bass during the informal jam session. “They are our future.”
The space will be used for a wide range of purposes from showing art, teaching classes or just giving teens a place to be creative.
“Big Seed is a great opportunity to encourage young artists and it provides a venue where they can get their art out there,” Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn said. “It’s one more thing for youth and young adults in the community which we really need to emphasize.”
Blackburn’s comments were echoed by McCormick, especially when it comes to the engagement of Schreiner students.
“(Students) want to work with students who are younger, they want to be an inspiration,” McCormick said.
Now, they will have a place to collectively share that inspiration.
