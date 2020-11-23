Duncanville boys, girls atop Texas prep basketball rankings
SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas High School Basketball Coaches Association rankings for week of Nov. 23:
BOYS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1. Duncanville, 3-0; 2. Richardson, 0-0; 3. Waxahachie, 1-1; 4. Alvin Shadow Creek, 2-0; 5. Fort Bend Elkins, 2-0; 6. Humble Summer Creek, 0-2; 7. Houston Bellaire, 1-0; 8. Odessa Permian, 2-0; 9. Humble Atascacita, 3-0; 10. Killeen Ellison, 4-0; 11. Austin Westlake, 2-0; 12. Allen, 3-0; 13. SA Wagner, 0-3; 14. McKinney, 5-0; 15. EP Americas, 1-0; 16. Converse Judson, 3-0; 17. Coppell, 1-0; 18. Beaumont West Brook, 2-0; 19. Laredo United, 1-1; 20. Klein, 3-0; 21. Arlington Martin, 3-2; 22. SA Johnson, 2-0; 23. Lewisville, 1-2; 24. Laredo Alexander, 2-0; 25. South Grand Prairie, 1-0.
Class 5A
1. Lancaster, 1-2; 2. Fort Bend Hightower, 0-0; 3. Mansfield Timberview, 0-1; 4. Beaumont United, 2-0; 5. FW Wyatt, 3-0; 6. Dallas Kimball, 1-2; 7. Amarillo, 2-0; 8. Leander, 1-0; 9. Manor, 3-0; 10. Crosby, 1-2; 11. Dallas Highland Park, 2-1; 12. Port Arthur Memorial, 1-2; 13. Huntsville, 0-0; 14. Mount Pleasant, 1-0; 15. Leander Glenn, 2-0; 16. Frisco Wakeland, 3-0; 17. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 1-1; 18. Prosper Rock Hill, 2-1; 19. EP Chapin, 1-0; 20. NRH Birdville, 3-1; 21. Lucas Lovejoy, 3-0; 22. SA Brackenridge, 2-0; 23. Manvel, 1-1; 24. Denton Ryan, 1-1; 25. McAllen Rowe, 1-2.
Class 4A
1. Dallas Faith Family, 2-0; 2. Houston Yates, 3-0; 3. Argyle, 3-0; 4. Stafford, 0-0; 5. Carter, 4-0; 6. Boerne, 1-1; 7. Decatur, 2-1; 8. Dallas Lincoln, 0-0; 9. WF Hirschi, 0-2; 10. Seminole, 0-0; 11. China Spring, 2-1; 12. Fredericksburg, 2-0; 13. Sour Lake Hardin Jefferson, 2-1; 14. Silsbee, 0-3; 15. CC Tuloso Midway, 0-0; 16. Austin LBJ, 0-3; 17. CC Miller, 0-0; 18. Huffman-Hargrave, 4-0; 19. FW Dunbar, 1-2; 20. Lubbock Estacado, 3-1; 21. Alvarado, 3-0; 22. Tyler Chapel Hill, 1-0; 23. Levelland, 1-1; 24. Waco La Vega, 0-0; 25. Paris, 0-1.
Class 3A
1. SA Cole, 2-0; 2. Dallas Madison, 3-1; 3. Peaster, 2-1; 4. Little River Academy, 1-1; 5. Brock, 2-1; 6. Tatum, 0-0; 7. Coldspring Oakhurst, 1-0; 8. Atlanta, 0-1; 9. Malakoff, 0-0; 10. Shallowater, 1-0; 11. CC London, 0-0; 12. Aransas Pass, 2-0; 13. Winnie East Chambers, 0-0; 14. Crockett, 0-0; 15. Mineola, 0-1; 16. Blanco, 0-0; 17. Grandview, 0-1; 18. Santa Rosa, 0-0; 19. Arp, 1-0; 20. Lorena, 3-0; 21. Universal City Randolph, 0-0; 22. Jourdanton, 0-0; 23. Childress, 0-2; 24. Wall, 0-2; 25. Franklin, 0-0.
Class 2A
1. Martins Mill, 4-0; 2. Clarendon, 1-1; 3. Grapeland, 1-0; 4. Lipan, 1-0; 5. Hearne, 0-0; 6. McLeod, 2-2; 7. New Deal, 0-0; 8. Tenaha, 0-0; 9. Bogota Rivercrest, 0-0; 10. Gary, 3-0; 11. San Saba, 0-0; 12. Garrison, 0-0; 13. Panhandle, 0-0; 14. Clarksville, 0-0; 15. Schulenburg, 1-0; 16. Cisco, 0-0; 17. Weimar, 1-0; 18. Port Aransas, 1-0; 19. Santa Maria, 0-1; 20. Normangee, 0-0; 21. La Rue La Poynor, 2-1; 22. Wink, 0-0; 23. Timpson, 0-0; 24. New Home, 1-1; 25. Poolville, 2-2.
Class 1A
1. Slidell, 2-1; 2. Nazareth, 2-0; 3. Calvert, 0-0; 4. Graford, 1-1; 5. Texline, 2-0; 6. Laneville, 0-2; 7. Gail Borden County, 0-0; 8. Westbrook, 0-0; 9. Saltillo, 1-1; 10. Neches, 0-2; 11. Tilden McMullen County, 5-0; 12. Electra, 1-0; 13. Paducah, 0-0; 14. Leggett, 0-3; 15. Jayton, 0-0; 16. Dodd City, 2-1; 17. Sterling City, 0-0; 18. Dime Box, 0-0; 19. Klondike, 0-0; 20. Lingleville, 1-1; 21. Rankin, 0-0; 22. Rocksprings, 1-2; 23. Eula, 1-4; 24. Eden, 0-0; 25. Springlake-Earth, 0-0.
BOYS PRIVATE
Class 6A/SPC
1. Plano John Paul II, 3-0; 2. SA Antonian Prep, 4-0; 3. Houston Christian, 5-0; 4. Dallas St. Mark's, 0-0; 5. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 1-1; 6. Arlington Oakridge, 4-0; 7. Addison Trinity Christian, 3-0; 8. FW Nolan Catholic, 2-0; 9. SA St. Dominic Savio, 5-0; 10. SA Christian, 3-0.
Class 5A
1. The Woodlands Christian, 2-0; 2. SA St. Mary's Hall, 2-0; 3. McKinney Christian, 5-0; 4. Houston Second Baptist, 0-1; 5. SA TMI Episcopal, 2-0; 6. Grapevine Faith Christian, 3-1; 7. Frisco Legacy Christian, 1-1; 8. Carrollton Prince of Peace, 1-0; 9. Houston Lutheran South, 2-2; 10. Laredo St. Augustine, 2-1.
Class 4A
1. Houston Westbury, 0-0; 2. St. Thomas Episcopal, 0-0; 3. Arlington Grace Prep, 3-0; 4. Lubbock Trinity, 0-0; 5. Colleyville Covenant, 0-0; 6. Schertz John Paul II, 0-2; 7. Northland Christian, 2-0; 8. SA Lutheran, 3-0; 9. Houston Cypress Christian, 1-0; 10. Sugar Land Logos Prep, 1-0.
Class 3A
1. Dallas Yavneh, 0-0; 2. Midland Classical, 0-0; 3. Denton Calvary, 2-0; 4. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 3-0; 5. Bryan Brazos Christian, 0-0; 6. Waco Vanguard, 0-0; 7. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 0-1; 8. Tomball Rosehill, 0-1; 9. Conroe Covenant, 2-0; 10. North Dallas Adventist, 0-0.
Class 2A
1. Galveston O'Connell, 0-0; 2. Marble Falls Faith, 0-0; 3. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 0-0; 4. Longview Trinity School of Texas, 0-0; 5. Victoria Faith, 0-0; 6. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 0-0; 7. Shiner St. Paul Catholic, 0-0; 8. Sherman Texoma, 0-0; 9. Austin Waldorf, 0-0; 10. Bryan Allen, 0-0.
Class 1A
1. Houston Beren, 0-0; 2. Fredericksburg Heritage, 0-0; 3. Houston Southwest Christian, 0-0; 4. Waco Eagle Christian, 0-0; 5. Amarillo Holy Cross, 3-0; 6. WF Christ, 0-0; 7. Spring Founders Christian, 0-3; 8. San Angelo Cornerstone, 2-1; 9. Nacogdoches Regents, 0-0; 10. DeSoto Canterbury Collegiate, 0-3.
GIRLS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1. Duncanville, 5-0; 2. Cypress Creek, 7-0; 3. Converse Judson, 4-0; 4. Arlington Martin, 5-0; 5. Plano, 2-0; 6. Cibolo Steele, 5-0; 7. Langham Creek, 5-0; 8. Humble Atascocita, 4-0; 9. DeSoto, 3-0; 10. South Grand Prairie, 4-1; 11. SA Northside Clark, 2-0; 12. Lewisville Hebron, 5-0; 13. Spring Westfield, 2-0; 14. Jersey Village, 6-0; 15. Alvin Shadow Creek, 5-2; 16. SA Reagan, 4-1; 17. Allen, 4-0; 18. Mesquite Horn, 5-0; 19. Houston Heights, 3-1; 20. Killeen Harker Heights, 2-1; 21. Denton Guyer, 4-2; 22. Humble Summer Creek, 3-2; 23. The Woodlands College Park, 4-1; 24. Dallas Skyline, 3-1; 25. Round Rock, 3-1.
Class 5A
1. Amarillo, 1-0; 2. College Station, 5-1; 3. Cedar Park, 4-1; 4. Lubbock Cooper, 5-0; 5. Royse City, 6-0; 6. SA Veterans Memorial, 4-2; 7. Fort Bend Hightower, 1-1; 8. Mansfield Timberview, 3-2; 9. WF Rider, 3-1; 10. Beaumont United, 1-0; 11. Boerne Champion, 3-0; 12. Lake Dallas, 4-1; 13. CC Veterans Memorial, 3-2; 14. Bryan Rudder, 3-0; 15. Georgetown, 5-1; 16. Brownsville Veterans, 1-0; 17. Leander Rouse, 5-1; 18. Lufkin, 1-1; 19. Mansfield Legacy, 4-1; 20. Midlothian, 2-1; 21. Sharyland Pioneer, 2-0; 22. Frisco Liberty, 1-3; 23. Frisco Centennial, 2-3; 24. Buda Johnson, 4-1; 25. Red Oak, 3-2.
Class 4A
1. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 5-0; 2. Canyon, 2-1; 3. Fredericksburg, 3-1; 4. Brownsboro, 5-0; 5. Argyle, 3-2; 6. Hereford, 2-0; 7. Boerne, 5-0; 8. Glen Rose, 6-0; 9. Lumberton, 6-1; 10. Bridgeport, 2-2; 11. Melissa, 4-1; 12. Decatur, 3-1; 13. Sunnyvale, 4-1; 14. Geronimo Navarro, 6-0; 15. Levelland, 2-0; 16. Stephenville, 3-0; 17. Burnet, 5-0; 18. Dallas Pinkston, 3-2; 19. Sinton, 5-0; 20. Bullard, 4-0; 21. La Vernia, 4-1; 22. Krum, 3-1; 23. Somerset, 5-0; 24. Navasota, 2-1; 25. Athens, 5-0.
Class 3A
1. Shallowater, 3-0; 2. Fairfield, 1-0; 3. Winnsboro, 2-1; 4. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 4-0; 5. Poth, 0-0; 6. Idalou, 3-1; 7. Canadian, 7-0; 8. Tuscola Jim Ned, 3-1; 9. Wall, 4-0; 10. Franklin, 4-0; 11. Ponder, 4-1; 12. Brock, 2-1; 13. Hitchcock, 2-1; 14. Brownfield, 1-0; 15. Lexington, 1-0; 16. Edgewood, 2-1; 17. Boling, 6-0; 18. Gunter, 3-2; 19. Bishop, 3-0; 20. Palacios, 3-0; 21. Odem, 3-1; 22. Woodville, 4-2; 23. Kountze, 2-1; 24. Pottsboro, 2-1; 25. Huntington, 3-1.
Class 2A
1. Muenster, 4-0; 2. Lipan, 3-1; 3. Panhandle, 4-0; 4. Gruver, 1-1; 5. Mason, 2-0; 6. San Saba, 4-0; 7. Martins Mill, 4-1; 8. Wellington, 2-0; 9. Timpson, 4-0; 10. Douglass, 5-0; 11. Cisco, 4-0; 12. Tenaha, 2-0; 13. La Rue La Poynor, 3-0; 14. Poolville, 3-0; 15. Thorndale, 4-0; 16. Alvord, 3-1; 17. New Home, 2-2; 18. Bland, 2-0; 19. Sam Rayburn, 3-0; 20. Yorktown, 3-0; 21. Haskell, 3-0; 22. Ropesville, 2-1; 23. Gladewater Union Grove, 5-0; 24. Harper, 3-0; 25. Weimar, 1-0.
Class 1A
1. Nazareth, 3-1; 2. Veribest, 0-0; 3. Chireno, 3-1; 4. Dodd City, 2-0; 5. Saltillo, 1-0; 6. Ackerly Sands, 3-1; 7. Rocksprings, 2-1; 8. Hermleigh, 3-1; 9. Huckabay, 4-2; 10. Rankin, 5-0; 11. Eula, 3-3; 12. Brookesmith, 1-0; 13. Whiteface, 4-1; 14. Gail Borden County, 3-1; 15. Munday, 5-0; 16. Westbrook, 4-1; 17. Milford, 3-0; 18. White Deer, 1-0; 19. Tilden McMullen County, 5-0; 20. Iredell, 4-0; 21. Lorenzo, 1-0; 22. Roby, 3-1; 23. Moulton, 1-1; 24. May, 4-1; 25. Abbott, 2-1.
GIRLS PRIVATE
Class 6A/SPC
1. Houston The Village, 3-0; 2. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 4-0; 3. SA Antonian, 5-0; 4. Houston Christian, 4-0; 5. Houston St. Agnes, 3-1; 6. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 2-1; 7. John Cooper, 3-1; 8. Argyle Liberty Christian, 1-0; 9. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 3-1; 10. Houston St. Pius X, 1-2.
Class 5A
1. FW Southwest Christian, 6-0; 2. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 1-1; 3. SA Christian School, 2-0; 4. Austin St. Michael's, 1-0; 5. CC Incarnate Word, 0-0; 6. Houston Lutheran South, 0-1; 7. CC John Paul II, 1-1; 8. Austin Hyde Park, 3-0; 9. Victoria St. Joseph, 0-1; 10. Houston Second Baptist, 0-3.
Class 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian; 2. Lubbock Christian; 3. The Woodlands Legacy Prep; 4. Austin Texas School for the Deaf; 5. Boerne Geneva; 6. Arlington Pantego Christian; 7. Dallas Shelton; 8. Houston Cypress Christian; 9. Tyler All Saints; 10. League City Bay Area Christian.
Class 3A
1. Beaumont Legacy; 2. Midland Classical; 3. Houston Lutheran; 4. Round Rock Christian; 5. Tomball Rosehill Christian; 6. Hallettsville Sacred Heart; 7. Waco Live Oak; 8. Dallas Lutheran; 9. Waco Reicher Catholic; 10. Temple CTCS.
Class 2A
1 Lubbock Southcrest; 2. Austin Waldorf; 3. Marble Falls Faith; 4. Victoria Faith; 5. Muenster Sacred Heart; 6. Sherman Texoma Christian, 2-0; 7. Shiner St. Paul Catholic, 0-1; 8. Bryan Allen; 9. Weatherford Christian, 1-1; 10. Longview Trinity.
Class 1A
1. Universal City First Baptist; 2. San Angelo Cornerstone; 3. Kingwood Covenant Prep; 4. Waxahachie Prep, 1-0; 5. Athens Christian Prep, 0-4; 6. Fredericksburg Heritage; 7. Conroe Calvary Baptist; 8. Longview Christian Heritage, 0-1; 9. Irving Faustina; 10. Nacogdoches Regents.
