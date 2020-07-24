The man who serves as family program director at La Hacienda Treatment Center was jailed on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
A Kerrville police officer arrested Martin Esiquiel Garcia on July 16 and accused him of misdemeanor DWI. Garcia, born in 1968, was released the same day on a $1,000 bond, jail records show.
Records indicate he hasn’t been arrested before in Kerr County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.