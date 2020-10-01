Socialism is a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole (the government).
In Marxist theory it is a transitional state between the overthrow of capitalism/free enterprise and the realization of Communism.
Communism is the armed enforcement of socialism by a government.
Capitalism with free enterprise is an economic and political system in which a country’s trade and industry are controlled by private owners for profit rather than by the state but with good policies and laws that ensure equal treatment, safety and opportunity for all.
Which is the American way? Which political party or candidates are most close to the American way?
Examine and choose the party platforms and the candidates you will elect very carefully if you hope to contribute to the advancement of the United States of America.
Roger McCormick, Kerrville
