The Harper Longhorns knew that Thursday night’s matchup against Shiner was going to be tough.
Shiner is ranked No. 1 in the latest Texas High School Class 2A Division I football poll.
It was Harper’s first trip to the playoffs since 2016.
A top notch program like Shiner proved to be too much for the Longhorns.
Shiner defeated Harper 72-12 in a Bi-District Playoff game played in La Vernia Thursday night.
With the loss, Harper ends their season at 2-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.