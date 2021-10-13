Applications for this year’s Blue Santa program, which provides Christmas gifts to families in need, can be turned in until Oct. 29.
Blue Santa, a joint effort of the Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, provides clothing and toys at Christmas for Kerr County children ages 13 and younger. Kerrville Rotary Club provides packages of food for the families.
Those who wish to receive assistance must complete an application and provide a copy of a photo ID of the parent or guardian, in addition to a copy of a current document showing Medicaid or food stamps benefits for the children. Also required is a copy of a document showing proof of school registration for school-age children or a copy of the birth certificate for children too young for school. The deadline for completed applications is 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29.
Blue Santa application forms may be picked up at the front desk at Kerrville Police Department, 429 Sidney Baker St., at 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“Blue Santa brings many people in the community together — children and families who receive assistance, police officers who appreciate positive interactions with the public, volunteers who organize and shop for Blue Santa, and people who donate to make it all possible,” reads a press release from KPD and KCPAAA.
To make a donation, send a check to KCPAAA, P.O. Box 290629, Kerrville, TX 78029.
KCPAAA is a 501(c)3 organization, and donations are tax deductible.
