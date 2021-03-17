The Tivy Lady Antlers played a spectacular game Tuesday night at Antler Stadium.
Tivy played scrappy defense and held Boerne Champion scoreless until the 24:37 mark of the second half, when Champion made a shot past Ashlee Zirkel, who just missed blocking the shot.
It would be the only goal scored during the entire game.
Zirkel had a terrific night, recording 10 saves in the goalkeeper position. She also had four steals to complete a nearly flawless performance defensively.
Tivy tried to score on multiple occasions and attacked the goal well, but could not get a shot past the goalkeeper for Boerne Champion.
Stella Hendricks attacked the goal well with two shots on goal to lead the Lady Antlers offensively.
The loss was a tough one, since it was Senior Night and the last home game for the Lady Antlers.
TIVY AT DRIPPING SPRINGS
Tivy followed up the game with a road trip to Dripping Springs on Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Antlers were able to score two goals, but they fell short 5-2.
Dripping Springs came into the game ranked the top team in the district and No. 3 Class 5A team in Texas.
Dripping Springs had not allowed a goal against any other team in district with the exception of Boerne Champion, who scored one goal earlier this season.
Stella Hendricks scored one goal off of an assist from Kourtney Lutz.
Prior to that, Mackenzie Caraway scored a goal off of an assist from Schreiner commit, Phoenix Miller.
