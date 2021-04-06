Although the deadline has passed, one of the two candidates seeking to fill city council place 1 didn’t file a campaign finance report, confirmed Kerrville City Secretary Shelley McElhannon.
“The City Secretary Office has received a Campaign Finance Report from Mary Ellen Summerlin but has not received a Campaign Finance Report from Roman Garcia,” McElhannon wrote in an email received at 1:23 p.m. Monday. The report filing deadline was April 1.
Summerlin’s report for the period of Feb. 3-March 2 states that she had contributions totaling $17,407.60 and expenses of $5,033.19 for costs mostly associated with creating mailers and signs.
She received monetary contributes ranging from $25 to $500, not including a $1,000 she provided to her own campaign.
Former mayor David Wampler contributed $250 and Bill Blackburn, the current mayor, supplied in-contributions of “credit balance, Kwik signs” totaling $140 in value in addition to monies of $137.60, according to Summerlin’s report. Summerlin, a former councilwoman, also received $500 from Delayne Sigerman, who lost in last year’s council race to Brenda Hughes.
Filing schedules pursuant to the Texas Election Code can be found at https://www.ethics.state.tx.us/filinginfo/schedules/filing_schedules.php. Candidates who missed filing deadlines could be liable civil penalties of at least $500, according to the Texas Ethics Commission website. Such candidates can “request a waiver or reduction of an assessed penalty for filing your report late,” according to the website at https://www.ethics.state.tx.us/resources/cf/late_filing_actions.php. “You can do this by submitting an Affidavit of Defense to your filing authority. The Texas Ethics Commission (TEC) considers every (Affidavit) of Defense submitted to the Commission AFTER the specific report is filed.”
Place 2 Kerrville City Council incumbent Kim Clarkson will run unopposed in the May 1 election.
Garcia and Summerlin will vie for the seat currently occupied by Gary Cochrane, who, along with Clarkson, was elected in 2019.
Councilmembers are elected at large, serve two-year terms, are unpaid and assume office without party or partisan mark or designation, according to the city.
