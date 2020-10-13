A 33-year-old Harper man was jailed on accusations of spitting and throwing his wallet in a police officer’s face.
After seeing a vehicle run a red light shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, a KPD officer executed a traffic stop in the 600 block of Sidney Baker Street, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
“As the officer exited his vehicle to contact the driver, the driver, Colt Patrick McKenney began insulting and screaming expletives at the officer,” Lamb said. “He then threw his wallet in the officer’s face. McKenney was removed from his vehicle and McKenney then spit in the officer’s face several times.”
Lamb said McKenney resisted arrest and struggled with the officer, who then deployed OC spray. McKenney was handcuffed, resisted being placed in the patrol vehicle, “and berated and insulted the arresting officer all the way to jail,” Lamb said.
McKenney was released from jail the next day on bonds totaling $35,200, according to county records.
McKenney has one prior arrest in Kerr County; he was jailed on April 10, 2015, on suspicion of disorderly conduct, according to jail records, but the disposition of this accusation didn’t appear in county records, and city records weren't immediately available.
