Schreiner University men’s basketball coach Marwan Elrakabawy knows its a pretty simple concept — make free throws and win games.
In 10 losses this season, the Mountaineers have lost by an average of six points and in those losses, Schreiner was generally bad at the free-throw line. On Saturday, the Mountaineers shot a season-best 88% from the free-throw line, hitting 31-of-35 attempts from the line.
The result was a big 84-76 victory over visiting Johnson Wales University of Denver, marking the first the Mountaineers have won back-to-back games since February of 2018. The Mountaineers defeated Colorado College on Friday night.
With 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Mountaineers are 5-10 overall and 3-5 in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.
The aggressive play of senior forward Paul Wells was one of the keys for the Mountaineers in drawing fouls against the visiting Wildcats. Wells drew six fouls and was 7-of-8 from the free-throw line and finished with a team-high 20 points.
“He was very, very relentless getting to the rim,” Elrakabawy said of Wells. “He wasn’t always successful but he drew fouls.”
In three consecutive losses heading into this homestand, the Mountaineers left 23 points on the table through missed free throws. It’s been a maddening trend for the coach.
So, Elrakabawy has been shaking things up by changing the starting lineup regularly. Guard Cameron Davis came off the bench on Saturday and scored 15 points. Davis and guard Pinter Davis have been rotating in and out of the starting lineup.
“There have been times when the bench has only scored two points,” Elrakabawy said.
Now, the Mountaineers face a stretch run of 10 games — five at home, five on the road — and Elrakabawy wants to drive his team toward the conference tournament, which Schreiner will play host to starting Feb. 28.
That begins this week with practice on Monday and then Friday night when the Mountaineers play host to Southwestern — now coached by former Schreiner coach Connor Kuykendall.
Against JWU, Schreiner had to overcome a 3-point halftime deficit but the rally in the second half was ferociously led by Wells. Alex DeHoyos scored 17 points. The Mountaineers did it without a major night of production from Matthew Rindahl, who had seven points but who played just 18 minutes.
BIG START SPARKS SCHREINER WOMEN
Schreiner women’s basketball jumped out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead on Saturday against JWU, and never look back in a 76-52 SCAC victory.
The win evened Schreiner’s conference record at 4-4 and 6-10 overall.
Five Schreiner players scored in double figures, including Mirando Vallejo, who came off the bench to score 13 points. Zahra Cross also scored 13 points for the Mountaineers.
