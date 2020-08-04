I have a question for our elected local, county, and state representatives. If our school districts have kept kids home for online classes, no athletics, no band practice etc, and our state government has not addressed property taxes as they all said they would do during election cycles: Can we take whatever days kids were not in school, and deduct that from the next property tax bill?
Ingram School District tax is always the largest burden. Ingram, a very small ISD has an outrageous 1.77% rate! If teachers are only working from home for four to five hours a day, and none of the physical grounds are used then why should we pay full price, especially those on fixed incomes?
Can we take the days school formulate ( based on last year’s tax bill ) and deduct the percentage accordingly?
Seems fair and reasonable to me. TV services, cable services, even power companies give discounts for services not provided in a given time period. Why not tax entities?
Maybe, just maybe if enough folks call their local ISD’s, county judges, and state reps and ask about the aforementioned discounts we may be able to save a couple of bucks. I mean, are taxes not a fiduciary contract between the governed and the elected? No service, no payment. Seems simple, until politicians and lawyers get involved.
James Lee, Mountain Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.