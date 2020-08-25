A 911 call about a man threatening people with a knife reportedly led police to chase down a suspect who they said violently resisted arrest before being subdued.
About 1:36 a.m. Aug. 24, officers with the Kerrville Police Department were dispatched to a home on Park Street, where a caller reported a male known to them using a knife to threaten her and another female.
Upon arrival in the area, officers saw Johnathan Dewayne Jones, born in 1983, in the 300 block of D Street, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman.
“Jones was following the 911 caller,” Lamb said in an Aug. 25 email. “Jones had a knife in his hand and was gesturing it towards the 911 caller as he followed her. Jones was commanded multiple times to drop the knife and after repeatedly ignoring commands to do so, finally dropped the knife in the street before running from officers.”
According to Lamb, Jones was tackled by officers and attempted to punch an officer in the head and face. He was brought to the ground in the 1300 block of Broadway, where he violently resisted officers’ efforts to place him in handcuffs, Lamb said.
“Jones was ultimately sprayed with OC Spray, AKA pepper spray, in an effort to take him into custody without using greater physical force against him,” Lamb said. “Officers were able to finally get Jones handcuffed. EMS arrived to decontaminate Jones from the OC spray.”
But according to Lamb, Jones “violently resisted” being placed back into a patrol unit and spit on an officer during the struggle. Jones was eventually placed back in the patrol unit and booked at the Kerr County jail, Lamb said.
The identities of the people alleged to have been threatened with the knife, or how they knew the defendant, are not being disclosed.
Jones is being held on bonds totaling $25,000, according to jail records. Police have asked the office of 216th District Attorney Lucy Wilke to consider the following charges:
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts, second degree felony, related to the allegations of brandishing the knife against two people
Evading arrest with a previous conviction, state jail felony
Assault on a public servant, two counts, second degree felony
Resisting, arrest, search or transport, a misdemeanor
Jones has been jailed in Kerr County nine times since 2015, including three times on suspicion of public intoxication, according to jail records. He has pleaded guilty or not contest to the following charges in Kerr County, all of which were misdemeanors:
Possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana
Bail jumping and failure to appear for a misdemeanor case
Theft of $100 to $750 in cash from Stripes Convenience Store
Using a bad check to steal merchandise valued $20 to $500 from H-E-B.
Details about his previous conviction for evading arrest, which apparently occurred in another county, were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.