The first case of COVID-19 in Kerr County turns out to be an employee of Peterson Health.
In a news release, Peterson Health said the employee had traveled recently, but does not disclose where. The employee was admitted to Peterson Regional Medical Center after reporting symptoms. That person was then released for self isolation.
"As a Peterson employee, the individual was armed with all of the right information and instructions through our diligent preparedness and education to all employees since the outbreak of this virus," Peterson President and CEO Cory Edmondson said in a news release.
Peterson doesn't provide a timeline of when the person was isolated or when the test was returned positive.
