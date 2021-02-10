The Harper Longhorns defeated Johnson City Tuesday night 57-40.
Dalton Brown had a huge night scoring 26 points for the Longhorns in a decisive district victory.
Derek Perkins added 16 points for Harper.
Harper exploded for 25 points in the second quarter which sparked the Longhorns to a 40-28 lead at the break.
Tad Baumann, Quinn Durst and Zane Schubert scored the remaining points for Harper.
