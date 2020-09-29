Precipitation forecast through Sunday morning

The precipitation forecast across Texas is looking rather bleak through Sunday morning.
Latest five-day precipitation projections indicate that little or no measurable precipitation will fall across the Hill Country through Sunday morning.
A weak disturbance could trigger measurable showers and thunderstorms across North Texas into Oklahoma.
This favors areas near Dallas and Fort Worth and would favor late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.
The trend for below normal precipitation patterns will likely persist through next week unless something unexpected occurs.
