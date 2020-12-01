The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a San Antonio man accused of committing burglaries on Dec. 1 and Oct. 7.
Warrants were issued for the arrest of Reynaldo Mejia Jr. and he was jailed in Kerr County on Dec. 1. According to jail records, local law enforcement officers have recommended two felony charges of burglary of a building, one misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief and one misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of a criminal instrument, which indicates at least one of the alleged burglaries was of the forced-entry variety.
Mejia was in the Kerr County jail as of the afternoon of Dec. 1 on bonds totaling $45,000.
