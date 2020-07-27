Candelaria H. Aguirre
September 1932 - July 2020
Kerrville- Candelaria Hernandez Aguirre, 87, went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2020 in Kerrville. She was born on September 28, 1932 in Rio Frio to the late Juan and Matilda (Tobar) Hernandez. She married the love of her life, Benjamin Aguirre on October 02, 1954.
Cande dedicated her life to the care of others working as a nurse’s aid. She also volunteered with the Christian Women’s Job Corp. Cande was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church and was a faithful prayer warrior. She loved spending time with her family and having family outings camping and fishing. In her free time, she enjoyed working with her plants.
She is survived by her husband, Benjamin Aguirre; sons, Geronimo Aguirre (Corinne), Victor Aguirre (Christi) and Joel Aguirre (Reyna); 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Cande will be loved and missed by many other family members and dear friends.
Viewing will be held from 2 pm- 7 pm, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
Memorial service will be 11 am, Saturday, Aug. 01, 2020 at Sunrise Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lottie Moon Christian Offering at Sunrise Baptist Church or the Women’s Job Corp, Kerrville.
Condolences for the family can made to www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.