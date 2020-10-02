A 39-year-old Kerrville man on parole for drug dealing is in jail again on suspicion of felony drug dealing.
The man, Jesse William Johnson, was arrested Oct. 1 by a sheriff’s deputy who accused him of dealing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which includes methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.
Johnson was in the county jail and his bond hadn’t been set as of Oct. 2, although since he’s accused of violating parole, he can’t be released even if he could pay the bond. This is his first arrest in Kerr County, according to county records.
