Kerrville Elks Charities, Inc. has given the Kerrville Police Department $15,000 to obtain a drug dog, train a uniformed handler and purchase an associated narcotics detection kit.
“The multipurpose dog will assist with searches for illegal narcotics, lost persons and fleeing suspects in and around the Kerrville area,” states a KPD press release. “K-9s have the ability to search any area where drugs or people might be concealed. The use of this K-9 could lead to the arrest and conviction of drug users, distributors or manufacturers in Kerrville and will be considered for specific requested use in surrounding communities.”
Kerrville Elks President David Zwald presented the check to KPD Chief Chris McCall on Thursday, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.