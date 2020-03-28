Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly announced Tuesday that the county is considering a curfew for minors in the wake of recent school closures in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
Kelly, who presides over juvenile criminal cases, said he’s “beginning to see a rise in juvenile incidents with the schools out.”
“Right now we have a whole lot of kids that are roaming out there with nothing to do, and they seem to find a lot of trouble,” Kelly said during a Tuesday press conference.
“Quite frankly, the incident I had to deal with (Monday) involved three juveniles who frequent my court, and two young men in their 20s; and I gotta tell you, there was nothing good going on in that gathering,” Kelly said. “And we’re seeing more and more.”
Although Kerr County’s juvenile detention facility is closed due to the pandemic, the county has been able to send juveniles to jails in Guadalupe, Atascosa, Tom Green and Val Verde counties.
According to Juvenile Probation Chief Jason Davis, there are four local children incarcerated in out-of-county detention centers.
But Kelly said some of the detention centers have said they’ll no longer accept other counties’ problem children.
“So if it gets to where we can’t place these kids in detention somewhere, then we’ll have no choice but to keep these kids here and have to release them because we don’t have a facility to keep them in, and that means that the whole juvenile delinquency issue could increase exponentially,” Kelly said. “And so I’d like to be proactive and deal with this upfront.”
Kelly said he’ll be speaking with stakeholders to figure out whether a curfew is advisable and how it might be implemented. He suggested it could be a 10 p.m. curfew.
Kelly made his announcement and remarks during a press conference regarding the declaration of a local state of disaster for Kerr County. There already have been states of disaster declared by the state and city of Kerrville, as well as other local governments throughout Texas due to the pandemic.
Texas Local Government Code 351.903 grants county commissioners courts the authority to impose county juvenile curfews. Counties have the latitude to tailor curfews using various factors such as timeframe, age, activity and location, among others.
Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer noted the county used to have a curfew in place, which he said “did help with juvenile problems out in the county.” But, he said, the need for the curfew subsided when juvenile crime decreased overall. He said there always is a spike of juvenile crime in the summer months when schools are out.
“Right now, who knows how long this is going to last?” Hierholzer said of the recent closures of schools.
