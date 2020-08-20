A lunch to honor Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer and to benefit the Republican Women of Kerr County is scheduled for Aug. 21.
The event, which also is a general meeting of the Republican group, will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center, 1001 Junction Highway.
Tickets are $16 and can be purchased online at rwkctx.org/.
The lunch will be plated and attendees are encouraged to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between one another to reduce the chance of coronavirus infection.
“It is recommended that you wear a mask prior to being seated at your table,” states a flyer for the event.
