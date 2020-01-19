Should federal officials ever attempt to restrict firearm ownership in Kerr County, they may have a particularly rough time of it, if Saturday’s sheriff candidate forum is any indication.
In response to multiple questions from the audience on the topic, five of the six Kerr County sheriff candidates in attendance voiced support for the Second Amendment, with some going even further.
Even so, one difference emerged: candidate Eli Garcia indicated that his opposition to a hypothetical attempt at gun confiscation by the federal government would involve him leaving office rather than violating his oath of office. As the current sheriff has noted when this issue has come up over the years, the Texas oath of public office is unusual in that it calls on the swearer to defend “laws of the United States” in addition to state law and the U.S. Constitution.
"I would no longer be a sheriff, I would be taking your side," Garcia said to the audience.
By contrast, some other candidates indicated they'd use the office of sheriff to directly oppose federal infringement of Second Amendment rights.
"I would be a constitutional sheriff and I will make sure nobody takes our weapons away from us at any time," said candidate Larry Leitha.
Similarly, Warren Funk said he would, as sheriff, oppose attempts to infringe on the Second Amendment.
"I wouldn't allow any other agency to come in here and do it either," Funk said.
Candidates Tommy Hill, Mitch Lambdin, Leitha and Funk were explicit in their support for Kerr County becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary. Some county governments in Texas have passed Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions.
In recent months, a group of citizens asked Kerr County commissioners to support such a resolution. Commissioners tabled the issue after pushback from Sheriff W.R. "Rusty" Hierholzer, who told commissioners and citizens in attendance at that particular meeting that 1) such resolutions carry no legal weight 2) commissioners have no authority over the office of sheriff, 3) Texas oaths of public office call on officials to "defend the Constitution and laws of the United States," and 4) the state legislature should remove "laws of the United States" from the oath.
Garcia said a resolution "could be looked at" in collaboration with commissioners.
Funk, who heads the local Libertarian Party, was alone in saying such a resolution would be "only a first step," because the right to keep and bear arms is "only one of many rights that are infringed" by federal, state and local governments, he said.
"Let's do that, but let's not stop," Funk said.
Lambdin said his role at the Los Angeles Police Department entailed him making decisions about constitutional rights. He had to weigh issues of freedom of assembly and free exercise of religion, for example, he said. Siding with the Constitution was a difficult and sometimes unpopular stance, but he wasn't afraid to take it, he said.
One audience member asked the candidates whether they would confiscate the guns of people based on mental health complaints, and without a warrant, trial or other legal process.
Garcia observed that it's customary for officers to at least temporarily separate weapons from people in the field, under certain circumstances, to protect public safety and preserve officer safety. Other candidates likewise indicated some circumstances may warrant disarming someone at least temporarily.
Lambdin cautioned that using claims of mental instability can be used as a pretext for government overreach. He noted that opposition to gay marriage could lead some people to level accusations of homophobia -- where "phobia" implies mental instability -- and his "pro-life" views could be regarded as "crazy" by people with different values.
All candidates expressed support for armed school district staff to counter active shooter threats.
In response to an audience question about how much the sheriff's office should change direction, Leitha and Garcia seemed most inclined to keep changes to a minimum. Leitha said he'd talked to a lot of people at the department and said it's "going in a good direction." Garcia, who works at the sheriff's office, said Hierholzer and the chief deputy have made the department "very successful."
After hearing a former sheriff's office employee make allegations about morale problems at the department due to people not being treated with respect, Hill said he'd make a lot of changes.
"A lot of people aren't going to be there anymore," Hill said. "I will definitely put a stop to it."
The forum was sponsored by the Kerr County Patriots Club. Candidate Carol Twiss was absent, reportedly due to illness.
Other candidate forum highlights:
- Leitha and Garcia expressed strong support for computers in every patrol vehicle and the use of portable, automatic ticket writers to allow deputies to spend more time in the field rather than require them to be in the office to do certain paperwork.
- Hill said there needs to be better wireless signal coverage in rural parts of the county to allow for better communication.
- Garcia indicated he'd made more use of unmanned aerial vehicles in crime fighting and other innovations to "keep up with today's criminals."
- Funk was receptive to the use of new technology at the sheriff's office, but urged caution, citing the danger of governments using such technology to more easily violate constitutional rights. Lambdin indicated familiarity with a wide range of technologies he made use of when he was with the Los Angeles Police Department.
- Lambdin said he wants to add a K-9 unit to enhance counternarcotics capabilities.
- Funk said said the War on Drugs has been a failure, has eroded the relationship between law enforcement and the public, and he said the day he is sworn in as sheriff "the War on Drugs ends in Kerr County." He said his lack of law enforcement experience gives him an advantage over the other candidates, who all have enforced narcotics laws he considers unconstitutional.
- In answer to an audience question about improving response time in more remote areas of the county, all candidates except Funk said they'd make efforts to improve response time. Funk only said that he would "refuse to enforce any law or statute that would infringe on your right to self defense."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.